Aashiqui 3 was one of the most-anticipated sequels from Bollywood, but the film is not moving forward anytime soon. According to reports, the movie has been postponed indefinitely, and lead actress Triptii Dimri has exited the project. The third installment in the iconic romantic musical franchise was announced back in 2022, with Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri headlining the film and Anurag Basu serving as the director. After a tussle between producers over the film’s title, the project has been shelved for now.

Kartik Aaryan’s Aashiqui 3 Postponed Indefinitely

As per a report by Mid-day, Aashiqui 3 is not happening as of now, and Triptii Dimri has decided to leave the project for unknown reasons. Instead, Kartik Aaryan and Anurag Basu have started work on another love story, which would not be part of the Aashiqui franchise. “Triptii was excited to headline the romance, but that’s not going to happen now. Aashiqui 3 is undergoing a [title]-related dispute. So, it has been postponed indefinitely,” sources said.

Meanwhile, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar will bankroll the new love story and commence shooting soon. The makers are yet to finalize the leading lady of the film. “All three of them were keen to collaborate with one another, and they found the perfect opportunity in a love story. It will roll later this month or in the first week of February in Mumbai,” the source added.

The Aashiqui 3 Title Controversy

Since its announcement in 2020, the film faced several controversies, which led to its postponement. The project was initially announced to be produced jointly by Bhushan Kumar and Mahesh Bhatt. However, issues arose between the two producers over the rights of the Aashiqui title in 2024.

Bhushan then decided to part ways with the Bhatts and produce the film alone. He titled the move Tu Aashiqui Hai, which led to a lawsuit from the Bhatts, who claimed the title resembled their franchise and hence should not be used. Meanwhile, in October 2024, Mahesh Bhatt announced another romantic musical film, Tu Meri Puri Kahani, directed by Suhrita Das, which would not be set in the Aashiqui franchise.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Ajay Devgn Believes His Generation Had It Easier In Bollywood Than The Current “Unforgiving” Generation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News