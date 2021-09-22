Advertisement

The ongoing show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 featuring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as ‘Ram’ and ‘Priya’ reflects different complexities of relationships. Nakuul talks about the pain that ‘Ram’ is going through in the present track and how it is related to the life of many people around him.

He says: “Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 shows different facets of love as everyone has different viewpoints on love and marriage. For instance, ‘Ram Kapoor’, who’s a business tycoon and has everything in this world, yet has this unfulfilled desire and emptiness which he isn’t able to fulfil because of his lost love.”

It is a family drama in which two individuals who are mature and have been through pain in their lives. But both of them have different perspectives yet how they come close to each other.

Nakuul Mehta adds further: “He believes that true love can happen only once. While, on the other hand ‘Priya’ has a completely different take on love. So, this show depicts the feelings and perspectives towards love from different people’s point of view and I feel that’s what makes it even more special.”

In the current track, ‘Nandini’ played by Shubhaavi Choksey – Ram’s stepmother – will be seen sowing seeds of the idea of Ram and Priya’s marriage. While this thought will leave their family members shocked, what lies ahead in their future remains a question.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

