‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’ actress Disha Parmar says playing the character of ‘Priya’, a middle-class woman in the show is exciting as well as challenging for her. She also adds that its a huge responsibility to do justice to a role made iconic by Sakshi Tanwar.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is a story of Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha). Ram is a 38-year-old businessman who waited a long time to find his soul mate. On the other hand, Priya who is 32, hails from a middle-class family and is the ‘angry young woman,’ who a lot of women will relate to. Marriage plays an important role in their life, as they make memories understanding each other’s personality traits.

Disha Parmar says: “It is a delight for me to be a part of this show. To be honest, I am nervous and excited as it’s a big responsibility to do justice to such an iconic character and yet it is an opportunity for me to prove my mettle as an actor.”

Disha Parmar adds: “This show couldn’t have come to me at a better time. I believe it was meant to be. I hope to do my best and garner the audience’s love and admiration.”

‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’ starts on Monday on Sony Entertainment Television.

