Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is back and Amitabh Bachchan will be soon interacting with the first celebrity contestants on the show. And it’s none other than cricket maestros – Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly. Yes, the two gentlemen are coming to KBC13 and the first promo is already out!

Sony TV released the first promo featuring Sehwag and Ganguly and fans are already excited about it.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s promo starts with Amitabh Bachchan asking Virender Sehwag about his habit of singing on the field. To which the cricketer replied with a song ‘Chala Jaata Hoon’ and made a gesture of hitting the ball and left Saurav Ganguly and the host in splits.