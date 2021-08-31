Advertisement
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is back and Amitabh Bachchan will be soon interacting with the first celebrity contestants on the show. And it’s none other than cricket maestros – Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly. Yes, the two gentlemen are coming to KBC13 and the first promo is already out!
Sony TV released the first promo featuring Sehwag and Ganguly and fans are already excited about it.
Advertisement
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s promo starts with Amitabh Bachchan asking Virender Sehwag about his habit of singing on the field. To which the cricketer replied with a song ‘Chala Jaata Hoon’ and made a gesture of hitting the ball and left Saurav Ganguly and the host in splits.
Trending
Amitabh Bachchan then asked Virender Sehwag what song would be perfect for a situation where a catch is missed on the field. Replying to him, Sehwag gave a savage reply teasing Sourav Ganguly with his answer and said, “Agar coach Greg Chappell hain na, to ye gaana hai…Apni to jaise taise, kat jayegi…apka kya hoga, janab-e-ali (We will manage somehow, But what will you do, sir),” with a hand gesture pointing towards the ex-captain of India. And this left the audience along with Amitabh and Ganguly in splits.
Now, we all know about Ganguly’s rift with former coach Greg. After this, the host senior Bachchan asks Virender about a scenario where India won from Australia/Pakistan and replying to the same, he said, “Shahenshah movie ka ek bada famous dialogue hai (There is a famous line from Shahenshah),” and the next moment, Big B was seen reciting the dialogue that heard, “Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hai (I am your father)…”
Adding to this Virender Sehwag said, “Hum toh baap hai hi unke (We really are their fathers).”
Take a look at the promo here:
That certainly looks fun!
Are you excited to see Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly on KBC 13 with Amitabh Bachchan? Tell us in the comments below.
Must Read: Remember Rakhi Sawant’s Bleeding Nose After Her Fight With Jasmin Bhasin In Bigg Boss 14? Actress Undergoes A Surgery As She Says, “Ab Mein Pain Se Mukt Hoon”
Advertisement
Advertisement