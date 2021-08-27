Advertisement

The Kapil Sharma Show is back to bring us smiles and laughter. It’s a much-needed therapy that we missed amid the pandemic blues. The OG team is back with Sudesh Lehri in addition. Sumona Chakravarti made a lot of noise over her absence during the initial promos. We may have found out the reason behind it all! Scroll below for details.

It was recently when Archana Puran Singh shared a video of Sumona from sets. She even mentioned how the TKSS team would never shoot the show without her. Furthermore, when the special guest asked why she was absent in the promo, Chakravarti was quick to answer, “wo kabhi kisiko pata nahi chalega.”

Many wouldn’t know but Sumona Chakravarti is really close to television’s Komolika aka Urvashi Dholakia. The duo even went on a BFF trip along with their family and pictures of the same are going viral all over. Is the vacay why the comedian was missing from the initial The Kapil Sharma Show promos?

Well, it seems so! Because The Kapil Sharma Show must have had to follow their planned timeline. But with Sumona Chakravarti being out of the country, they had to continue the show without her.

Urvashi Dholakia has been giving glimpses of their vacation on social media. The actress has shared pictures from their pool party where the divas slipped into bikinis.

“Who rule the pool !!!! Girls,” she captioned one of her posts.

Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh earlier confirmed Sumona Chakravarti being a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. She clarified the rumours and had told Aaj Tak, “If you think that Sumona is not in the show, then you are going to get a surprise soon. There is Sumona in the show but her avatar will be very different, but we will have the same lovely Sumona.”

