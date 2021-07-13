Advertisement

Archana Puran Singh has enjoyed a successful career. From films like De Dana Dan, Krrish to Comedy Circus and The Kapil Sharma Show – she’s enjoyed the best of both TV and films. But it was her married life with husband Parmeet Sethi that grabbed a lot of limelight. Here’s why she kept it a secret for four long years!

As most know, Archana got married to Parmeet back in 1992. However, their marriage was kept under the wraps and was only made public in 1995. But all of us wasn’t done out of choice but helplessness. It is Bollywood that looked down upon married women for a really long time.

Advertisement

Archana Puran Singh in a conversation with Times Now revealed, “At that time, in our industry, there was a common perception that if a girl gets married her work dwindles down. In the industry, they used to say that married heroines do not get much work. There is that little chauvinism in the industry. Women and men have different guidelines.”

It was husband Parmeet Sethi who suggested that they don’t risk her career. Archana Puran Singh continued, “The industry thinks that shadi ho gayi hai, bacha ho jaega (she’s married and she’ll have children) and then she might leave her commitment halfway through or not devote her time and commitment to our film. Parmeet and I said that marriage was for us, we wanted to do it personally and not keep it a public affair. We both wanted to get married. Parmeet didn’t want marriage to affect my career. We both decided to keep it a secret.”

On the professional front, Archana is all set to make a comeback on the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan Reminds You Of ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ While Celebrating Super 30

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube