The Kapil Sharma Show is a ton of happiness every weekend. The comedian along with his clan including Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and others, has left us in splits yet again! Gracing the couch last weekend was actor turned politicians, Jaya Prada and Raj Babbar. As always, Kapil flirted but it was Archana Puran Singh’s dig that was unmissable!

It is very well known about how Sharma flirts with the female guests on his show. The same has previously happened with Deepika Padukone, Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan amongst others. This time, the comedian joked about how the parliament would have been in awe, the first time Jaya would have entered.

Kapil Sharma joked, “I was thinking about this, the first time you must have entered the parliament, for once every MP must have turned around, said ‘Aaye haaye.’” Reacting to his joke, Archana Puran Singh said, “Sab tere jaise nahi hote Kapil (Not everyone is like you).”

But Kapil Sharma truly left everyone in splits when he responded, “Sach batau, sablog mere jaise hi hote hai. (To tell you the truth, everyone is indeed like me.)

The comedian himself took to Twitter and shared the clip as he captioned it, “Tonight in #tkss @RajBabbarMP ji #jayaparda ji @GurpreetGhuggi paji @ihanaofficial #kcbokadia #thekapilsharmashow”

Check out the hilarious banter below:

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma has a lot to look forward to on the professional front. Post television, he will be soon seen ruling the digital world too. The comedian is all set to make his web series debut on Netflix.

An official announcement of the Netflix series was made earlier this month in the form of a teaser. “Don’t believe the rumours guys, only believe me. I’m coming on @NetflixIndia soon. this is the auspicious news,” Kapil wrote as he shared the news with his massive fan base.

