Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan, Gauahar Khan, Kritika Kamra, Sunil Grover amongst others, released on 15th January. The show has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and created a lot of buzz amongst viewers. Despite using a pure fiction, things have now turned upside down for the team. BJP MLA Ram Kadam has filed a complaint over allegedly ‘disrespecting Hindu gods.’ Below are all the details you need.

It all began as Ram Kadam on Sunday moved to Ghatkopar Police Station and filed a police complaint. The complaint was lodged against all the actors, directors as well as the creators.

News wire ANI confirmed the news as Saif Ali Khan starrer Tandav continued to witness backlash on Twitter. “Maharashtra: BJP MLA Ram Kadam lodges a complaint against the makers of web series Tandav at Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai for allegedly insulting Hindu Gods. ‘Strict against should be taken against the actor, director and producer of the web series,’ he says,” read their tweet.

Just not that, even BJP MLA took strict action against Tandav. He wrote to the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, requesting him to ban the Saif Ali Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar series.

“‘It seems that makers of Tandav have deliberately mocked Hindu Gods & disrespected Hindu religious sentiments,’ he writes,” read their tweet.

Amidst it all, security outside Saif Ali Khan’s house has been beefed up. Earlier in the day, the paparazzi noticed a police van outside the actor’s house.

Hashtags like #BanTandavNow, #BoycottBollywood have been trending on Twitter ever since the issue came to notice. One can even see the IMDb rating of Tandav drop down to 3.4 amid the controversy!

On the personal front, Saif Ali Khan is looking forward to move to his new house. He is also readying up for welcoming the second baby with wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

