Kareena Kapoor Khan might be a late entrant in the world of social media but she has taken over it like a total boss lady. She started her journey on Instagram after she turned brand ambassador for one of the biggest sports brands in the world. With an Instagram follower base of 5.4 million, she has become one of the most popular accounts and a favourite among netizens. Her Instagram is a testament to the fact that she strikes a perfect balance between personal and professional life and she has been lauded for it by her fans and peers alike.

The fashionista has been turning the heat up on Instagram with her drop-dead gorgeous pictures that have become the subject of awe to many. It is proof of her impeccable fashion choices. Adorable throwback pictures from her childhood, behind the scene posts from her shoots, family pictures and photos with her baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan and her husband, Saif Ali Khan have grabbed the limelight and captured the attention of her fans time and again. Having revolutionised maternity fashion, Kareena’s Instagram is an inspiration to many young and to-be mothers.

Among her other pictures that made several heads turn is a pink ensemble. A while back, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a selfie during a brand shoot. Sporting a pink sports bra which she teamed up with a pair of high-waist leggings and flaunting a baby bump, she took the internet by a storm.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has often been hailed for posting unfiltered selfies and pictures in a no make-up look and redefining the straitjacketed notions of beauty. Talking about her candid shots, Kareena has often talked about the importance to be real. Needless to say, she has received a lot of love from the netizens and the audience for her image as a celebrity who does not shy away from portraying her life to her fans in a manner that is up, close and personal.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Kareena teamed up with her husband, Saif Ali Khan to endorse baby care products and a brand that sells water pipes. Having received the maximum number of endorsement offers on social media during her pregnancy, she has emerged as the female actor with the most number of brand endorsements in 2020.

Way to go, Kareena Kapoor Khan!

