Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey has been making news ever since it has been announced. The film is the remake of a critically and commercially successful Telugu movie which was postponed due to the pandemic. The film was back on sets as soon as the unlock was announced and the actor recently announced that he has wrapped up the film.

Now the latest update has been shared regarding its release date and it’s a big one. The fans of Shahid Kapoor are in for a treat as their favourite star’s film will release on Diwali 2021. After the big success of Padmaavat & Kabir Singh, Shasha is also in the big league of stars whose films release on Diwali.

While it’s a big update for the fans and industry, it’s also interesting to know that the film will clash with Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone’s much-awaited Pathan. While no official announcement regarding the latter has been made yet, some very certain sources have confirmed that the film is indeed set for Diwali release.

Now if this happens, it’s going to be a pretty intense clash indeed. Shahid after Kabir Singh is a huge force and since he’s coming with a Jersey remake which was a huge success, the project is hot in the industry. On the other hand, the fans of Shah Rukh Khan are like starved lions. When he comes back on the big screen with a film like Pathan, they won’t give anything else a chance. The same goes for a huge chunk of the audience which has grown up watching SRK’s films in theatres.

Also, it’ll be the first time that Shah Rukh Khan & Shahid Kapoor’s films will clash with each other at the box office. The added bonus for Pathan is that it’s a film that is a part of YRF’s spy universe. While it will also star Deepika Padukone & John Abraham in lead, Salman Khan as Tiger will be seen doing a cameo.

What are your thoughts on this clash? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

