At the start of the month, news regarding Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga taking the digital route made the news. We have now learned that the crime film, starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, and many others, will release on Amazon Prime Video. In fact, the OTT platform has brought the movie for a pretty high price.

As per a report, the much in news film has been sold to Prime Video for a whopping Rs. 65 crore. Read on for more news.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer crime thriller Mumbai Saga has opted for the digital route. Given the talented and versatile star cast, Mumbai Saga has been sold to Amazon Prime video for Rs. 65 crores.

With the digital rights and the music rights of the Sanjay Gupta’s directorial being sold, T-Series has recovered their losses and made a decent profit with the deal. Mumbai Saga’s trailer is supposedly ready, and the makers will soon treat the audience to the same.

In November, the film’s director was set to release the film only on the big screen. Sanjay Gupta had taken to social media, writing, “#MUMBAISAGA: We are in the thick of final edits, VFX, BGM, SFX, DI Grading & final sound mixing. Everyday with every moment my team & I feel only one common emotion… MUMBAI SAGA BELONGS TO THE THEATRES. It’s been solely & single heartedly made for the big screen experience.”

It seems like the pandemic and the effect it has had on the industry has forced the makers to change their initial idea. This period gangster flick is set in the ’80s and will showcase the city’s transition from Bombay to Mumbai. Besides John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni, Gulshan Grover and Mahesh Manjrekar.

In fact, many films are opting for the digital route. In December, the Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 premiered on Amazon Prime Video. As per reports now, Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka, Pagglait featuring Sanya Malhotra in the lead and Parineeti Chopra’s Saina Nehwal biopic are also opting for a digital release.

