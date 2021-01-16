Shahid Kapoor has been one of the most popular stars ever since his debut with Ishq Vishk in 2003. But he became a huge name after the super success of Padmaavat and especially Kabir Singh.

Advertisement

After Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his next which is the Hindi remake of Telugu film Jersey. He has also signed a big web show with The Family Man directors Raj & DK. Now we hear that Shasha has bagged yet another big project and that is Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mahabharata adaptation.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Shahid Kapoor will be playing the role of Karna in the upcoming biggie. While major details of the upcoming film are still not revealed, as per Bollywood Hungama it will be based on the point view of Karna’s character who was the spiritual son of Surya and was Duryodhan’s friend. It’s unknown yet whether the film will be based on the plot of mythology or will be the modern adaptation of it but Rakeys surely is going to live his dream with it.

Apparently, it was his dream to make a project based on Karna. Exciting isn’t it?

If it so happens, this will be yet another addition to the long list of upcoming mega-budget Bollywood films and will be a treat for cinema fans in India for sure.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor has recently finished shooting for the upcoming film Jersey. He says it is unbelievable how the crew shot for 47 days during COVID-19.

Shahid posted a picture on Instagram where his back is towards the camera and he is looking out at a cricket stadium. Along with the picture, he wrote: “It’s a film wrap on #jersey …. 47 days of shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It’s nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each and every one from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing.”

Shahid Kapoor added: “Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference. Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it.

“As we all fight through this pandemic. Let’s always remember. This shall pass too. Here’s to my best filmmaking experience yet. Here’s to Jersey … we shall overcome !!!! @gowtamnaidu @mrunalofficial2016 @geethaarts @amanthegill @srivenkateswaracreations.”

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan’s New Abode To Have A ‘Travel Diaries’ Feel, Colonial-Classic Style Of Decor, Taimur’s Own Space & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube