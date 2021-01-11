Lately, Shahid Kapoor is getting a much-deserved recognition in the industry. Undoubtedly, he’s amongst the best dancers we have, his acting potential was well explored by filmmakers like Vishal Bhardwaj, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He saw a boost in his credibility with films like Haider, Padmaavat and Kabir Singh. But all of them had one element missing for which Shahid is well known and it’s dance.

Also, all these aforementioned films had a serious shade to it. If we look at Shahid’s upcoming lineup, Jersey and Yoddha too seem set in a serious mode. And looking at the same, Shahid’s wife has a complaint that her husband isn’t doing fun films anymore. Also, she misses him dancing on the big screen. Not anybody but the Kabir Singh actor himself revealed that his wife has fired at him.

Taking to Instagram stories, Shahid Kapoor shared a complaint he has received from Mira Rajput. He has also given an open invitation to filmmakers to cast him in a fun film as he wants to please his wife. It has just reminded us that no matter how big star you are, at the end of the day, you have to obey with your better half.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram story:

Meanwhile, in one of our Fact-O-Meter articles, we shared how Shahid took 12 years to deliver a clean hit in the form of Kabir Singh.

His last Hit was Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met that released in 2007. It also had Kareena Kapoor Khan as a female lead and it found a good connect with the audience. Since then, we saw him as a mass hero with Prabhudheva’s R…Rajkumar, and he also displayed his versatility by opting for roles like Kaminey, Haider, Udta Punjab, Padmaavat and of course, Kabir Singh.

Since Jab We Met, he delivered some good successes but failed to bring one bonafide ‘Hit’ under his kitty. Yes, one can argue that his Padmaavat scored a triple century but the fact is, it wasn’t a clear Hit due to its mammoth budget. It was in the last year that his Kabir Singh exploded at the box office and emerged as a monstrous Hit or either Super-Duper Hit (as per our verdict table).

