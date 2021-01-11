Anil Kapoor has come a long way in his career. Apart from his evergreen self, the actor has impressed fans with his acting chops over the years. Be it Ram Lakhan or the latest Malang, there’s no way he’s losing at this game! But did you know, he did certain films only to make money for his family? Read on for all the details regarding the same.

To set the records straight, Anil first of all clarified that he has no regrets. However, the veteran actor did not shy away from naming the films that he signed because he needed money. Andaz, Heer Ranjha are some of the projects that made him sustain amid the tough times.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Anil Kapoor revealed, “I did (sign movies for monetary gains). In fact, I can even name them–Andaz and Heer Ranjha. After Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, the family was in a crisis and each one of us did what we had to do for survival, out of a sense of responsibility. I have no qualms about admitting that. Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja released in 1993 after a long delay. The film was a massive flop at the box office.”

Anil Kapoor even added that he would do it all over again if need be. “If you want to make it in this business, you have to be ready to give it your all, to not let setbacks keep you down and to persist in the face of all odds. You need guts and grit to survive and level-headedness to thrive,” he added.

Well, that’s an honest confession not many in Bollywood make. More power to Kapoor for the same!

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in AK vs AK. The film was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and released on Netflix.

