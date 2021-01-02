One of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most ambitious production, Heera Mandi starring Alia Bhatt, is now moving ahead and the development reports are coming out quite frequently. It was earlier said that SLB was in talks with Netflix to release his upcoming film.

Advertisement

Now the latest update is that the filmmaker is also in talks with some of the most beautiful Bollywood actresses for the film. Yes, we are talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit, Manisha Koirala, Vidya Balan and even Parineeti Chopra. And guess what, these actresses are on the verge of being finalised.

Advertisement

A source has been quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama, “Sanjay is personally doing the casting. Though officially his former assistant Vibhu Puri is going to direct Heera Mandi, SLB’s stamp will be evident in every frame.”

Reportedly, Heera Mandi will be about the hidden culture of the red light area in the walled city of Lahore. The film focuses on the women who lived there and had s*x with others because it was their job.

Earlier talking about SLB and Netflix’s discussions regarding the film, a source told Peeping Moon, “Bhansali and his production company’s CEO Prerna Singh have been in talks with Netflix for quite some time now and they recently agreed to work together on Heera Mandi which has been a passion project for the filmmaker. The film has been envisioned as a big-scale custom drama and will have all the elements of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali epic even though he’s not directing it himself.”

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently busy shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt. SLB’s Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh will also play an important role in the film.

Reportedly, Jim Sarbh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali had got along well while shooting for Padmaavat. “Jim plays a journalist in the film and has already shot for some of his portions. He will soon start shooting for his remaining part as well,” informs a source close to the development.

Are you excited about Heera Mandi and Gangubai Kathiawadi? Let us know in the comments section. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: From Gunda To Deshdrohi – Struggling With Last Night’s Hangover? We’ve A Perfect Cure For You!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube