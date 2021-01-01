Good Morning! Regardless of the time you have woken up. It’s January 1, and you are seriously bothered about what time you got up? We know half of you are probably in a hangover state, and many still under the control of some fine juices. While 2020 ended every possible portal was bombarded with listicles and Bollywood movies to watch to feel nostalgic, happy, positive and what not.

Today as we deal with our respective hangovers or dizzy state we suggest you some gem of films (take this sarcastically, incase your humour quotient is low) that Bollywood made just to torture our senses. There are chances you might enjoy these to the ‘T’, or might want to look out for the author of this piece just so you could give him a brutal death. Get on board, below are our precious suggestions.

GUNDA

If you read my reviews and find me the intellectual being, guess which film tops my guilty pleasure binge. Kranti Shah’s epic film Gunda starrer Mithun Chakraborty was anything but about its lead hero. The film was so overpowered by its villain (add Ibu Hatela’s introduction here please). If you ever meet me and don’t love Gunda, I don’t know you. Also, can we praise Bulla for his baritone.

Deshdrohi

Kamaal R Khan made a ‘blockbuster’ – as he calls it – with the iconic Bollywood gem Deshdrohi. I was 12 and my brother made me see it, God will deal with him in hell. But years later I found a cringe-fest in this film and what acting KRK, wow! Watch when he says lines like, “He is two rupees people.”

Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani

Sonu Nigam took quite a few plunges in his life and acting was one of them. Good choice of profession but not script. Two snake shapeshifter make their way to the 21st century through telepathy and are planning revenge – wait for it – on Rajat Bedi and team that includes Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. Also, there is Naagmani here, watch this at your own risk.

Race 3

Physics legends were never on the sets or in mind when Remo D’Souza decided to make a film. Top of that Bollywood star Salman Khan decided to be the leading man and ropes in a cast as precious as Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah who gave voice to some best lines and you know what that is. Also, Salman himself wrote some songs.

Karzzzz

More than anything, Karzzzz was Himesh Reshammiya living his dream. He literally dies and reincarnates in a rockstar. Also, the 4 Zs in the title aren’t typos but seem like an astrological effort to make this pad work. If it did or not, well I cannot make a comment on that. Well, Tandoori Nights is in the film too.

