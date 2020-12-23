Mithun Chakraborty is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. A recent news about him collapsing during the shoot of Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files in Mussorie had shaken all of us. The filmmaker has confirmed the news but the actor is a true fighter as he returned to the shoot the very next day. Read the scoop to know more.

Mithun Chakraborty took IVs, injections antibiotics and resumed work in just a day after his illness.

According to a report published by Spotboye, Vivek Agnihotri said, “Mithunda had massive food poisoning. It was frightening. But the magic of working with an old-school superstar like Mithunda is that they are producer-friendly actors.”

The report added, “They make sure a film never suffers on account of their health. A superstar like Mithunda would never let a unit sit idle just because he’s unwell.”

Vivek Agnihotri continued, “Mithunda took IVs, injections antibiotics and resumed work in just a day after his illness. The very next day after the food poisoning he was back on the set early in the morning. He completed his work in no time at all. Mithunda is an asset to any unit. He is the portrait of professionalism.”

For the unversed, Mithun Chakraborty is currently shooting for The Kashmir Files, which revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the homeland in 1989 and 1990, was expected to hit the screens on Independence Day but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film is next in the series after The Tashkent Files by the same director. It is likely to hit the screens next year. The director plans to meet first-generation survivors to incorporate their experiences into the film.

