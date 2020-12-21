Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has gathered a lot of eyeballs. The team has been shooting in Mussoorie since November. But seems like they have hit a roadblock. Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who plays a pivotal part in the film, collapsed on the sets while an outdoor sequence was being shot. While the team wanted to stop work then and there, Chakraborty insisted to finish the scene. Scroll below to know what exactly happened on the sets. Read on.

Mithun Chakraborty who is in Mussoorie to shoot The Kashmir Files was working on a sequence that was centred around him. The scenes was mounted on a very large scale and required the veteran actor to do some action too. It is said that he suffered food poisoning which led to him collapsing on the sets of the film.

Talking about the incident, Vivek Agnihotri, director of The Kashmir Files said, “It was an action scene, mounted on a big scale, and everything was centred on Mithun Chakraborty sir’s character. He had a terrible bout of food poisoning and was unable to even stand. After taking a brief break, he finished the sequence.”

The filmmaker also spoke about Mithun Chakraborty’s work ethics. Agnihotri revealed how the actor has never fallen ill on sets. “He told me that in his four-decade-plus career, he has never fallen ill on set. It was evident that all he kept thinking was that the shoot should not be halted’” Vivek added.

After the incident, the team packed up for the day and went back to their accommodation. The filmmaker and his crew wanted Mithun Chakraborty to have complete rest and bounce back to work with full force. And that is what happened. Vivek Agnihotri says that Chakraborty returned to sets on Sunday and made up for the complete backlog.

“When he returned to the set on Sunday morning, he ensured that he made up for the backlog,” Agnihotri concludes.

