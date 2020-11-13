Asif Basra‘s death came as a shock to the entire nation. The Kai Po Che actor was one gem of a person and whoever has worked with him, has only praised him for his acting skills. Now, director Vivek Agnihotri is breaking the silence on his death and speaking about it.

Asif Basra’s sudden demise has left B-Town in shock and celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Shraddha Kapoor and Anushka Sharma reacted to the same yesterday.

In a conversation with SpotboyE, Vivek Agnihotri revealed that he was his friend and usually came for parties with him and said, “He was my friend. He came home regularly to party with us. The last time we met it was for the 100-day celebration of The Tashkent Files. Now suddenly I hear he’s gone! He was pretty upbeat about getting some international projects and spending time in McLeod Ganj in Dharamsala. I thought he was cool in life. But then one never knows what goes in a person’s mind.”

Vivek worked with him in Tashkent Files and talking about the same, the director said, “Why just Tashkent Files? I was also one of the first! His first work was with me. I remember he had just come from Amravati to be an actor and my friend Rajesh Khera introduced us. After that Asif worked in almost every episode of my every serial, Saturday Suspense, X Zone, Rishte, Gubbare, nearly all my tv work. He had no qualms playing anything. No tantrums, no fuss.”

The director concluded, “Asif was a shy guy. He never spoke about his personal life. Very often I’d ask him if he was seeing someone and he’d just smile. Asif was pissed off with the way Bollywood treats real actors. I can say with confidence he was very upset with the way the industry runs after stars. Actors like Asif don’t get basic respect on the sets. We used to talk about this a lot. This question of hierarchy in the film industry bothers me a lot. I had promised Asif he would be in all my films in the Files series. But God had other plans. I’ll miss him.”

