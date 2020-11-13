Salman Khan has played a police officer on screen quite some times now. The actor has definitely covered almost all possible shades of a police officer. But Dabangg happens to be the most celebrated one. While his cheeky smile and antiques are wanted by fans, the buzz now is that he will not be doing any of it in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Yes you read that right, Salman will be seen playing a very serious cop, and it is Prabhudheva confirming the same. Read on to know about the same.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been one of the most anticipated films of the years. The film was scheduled to be 2020 Eid release but had to be postponed due to the pandemic. The superstar later joined the crew, and the team wrapped up the project. Dropping more details about the project is now Prabhudheva who has directed the anticipated film.

As per the filmmaker, Radhe, played by Salman Khan, is nowhere around his Dabangg avatar. As per Prabhudheva, the character had to be different, so they look in two separate universes. It should not look like an extension to his Dabangg‘s Chulbul Pandey.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan’s Radhe filmmaker Prabhudheva said, “It had to be a different cop from the one that Salman Sir plays in Dabangg. Otherwise, Radhe would look like just an extension of Dabangg. We’ve made sure this cop is different, more serious.”

Meanwhile, there were speculations that Salman Khan’s character in Radhe is a homage to Amitabh Bachchan’s character in Zanjeer. The filmmaker shed light on the same too. Prabhudheva cleared that there are similarities in the traits between the two, but there is no direct homage to the same.

“Not in any direct way. But yes, both Inspector Vijay and Inspector no-nonsense. They take their duty very seriously, and they don’t spare criminals,” says Prabhu.

What do you have to say about Salman Khan playing a no-nonsense cop again after Garv? Let us know in the comments section below. For more, stick to Koimoi!

