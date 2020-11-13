Actress Sonali Bendre Behl and her husband, filmmaker Goldie Behl, completed 18 years of marriage on Thursday, and they chose to go on a road trip to celebrate the special day.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Sonali posted a picture of the couple with their son Ranveer, and their dog.

Advertisement

“Road trip with the boys & my girl… about time we did one of these …Oh and Happy Anniversary @goldiebehl,” he captioned the post.

Goldie, too, took to Instagram to wish his wife a very happy anniversary.

“Happy 18th to us! Blessed to have her in my life. Wouldn’t have it any other way,” Goldie wrote.

A few days ago, Sonali Bendre had posted a beautiful post for Goldie on the occasion of Karwa Chauth.

“Happy Karwa Chauth to those celebrating. I have always found rituals and traditions like these to be very comforting. In my sphere of things, they are in many ways a bridge between the old and the new ways of thinking and living. Rather than be averse and antipathetic, I have always looked at how to evolve and adapt for a more harmonious way of life. Every year, I celebrate Karwa Chauth with my family and friends. This ritual brings a new colour to my relationships, especially with my mother-in-law. It’s become a tradition to celebrate it together and I actually look forward to the day and what it entails, especially when we all come together. For me, it’s about this sisterhood we have created, being grateful for the beautiful bond my husband and I share and of course the opportunity to be pampered throughout the day. Do what makes you happy,” she had written.

Must Read: Aitraaz Turns 16: Priyanka Chopra Shares What She Learnt From The Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube