Fan and fandom culture has pros and cons, and over the years, we have heard so many crazy fan encounter stories, some very terrifying. With the changing times, accessing your favorite actor has become more accessible. Still, in the early 90s, getting a glimpse of your favorite star was tricky, and some fans have even crossed the line into obsession. Actress Sonali Bendre is reacting to news that a fan of hers committed suicide after he could not meet her. And the actress was shocked beyond compare.

Sonali Bendre, a 90s heartthrob, enjoyed an immense and devoted fanbase, making her a unanimous favorite. This fervent following sometimes led to extreme incidents, such as a fan in Bhopal who tragically died by jumping into a lake after missing a chance to meet her. When asked about this incident on Mid-Day’s The Bombay Film Podcast, Sonali expressed her disbelief, saying, “Yeh sach hai? [Is it true?]. How can someone….” This was just one example of those years’ bizarre and over-the-top fan culture. She also recounted receiving fan mail allegedly written in blood, adding, “We wondered to test if it was in actual blood. I’d be shattered if it was. Best to appreciate it and leave it at that.”

The inaccessibility of stars at the time drove fans to extreme measures to gain their idols’ attention, leading Sonali to question how people could place celebrities on such high pedestals. Reflecting on this, she said, “I couldn’t understand that kind of obsession for somebody.”

Sonali Bendre achieved early success in her career through modeling, ad films, and Bollywood, crediting her parents for keeping her grounded. She recalled how moving frequently and attending various schools made her accustomed to being alone. She says this helped her stay grounded and take time to get to know people. Best known for films like Diljale, Duplicate, Major Saab, and Dhai Akshar Prem Ke. She recently celebrated the silver jubilee of Sarfarosh and Hum Saath Saath Hain.

In 2018, Sonali was diagnosed with stage four metastatic cancer, which led to a break from showbiz. After treatment in New York City, she became cancer-free in 2021. Sonali returned to acting with the 2022 web show The Broken News. She was last seen in the second season of the same series and ventured into judging with Dance India Dance Li’l Masters 5, making guest appearances on other shows.

