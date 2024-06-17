Kartik Aaryan had his first release of 2024 with Chandu Champion. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is a sports biopic based on the life of India’s first Paralympic Gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. It also stars Vijay Raaz, Sonali Kulkarni, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, and Aniruddh Dave.

Chandu Champion was released in theatres on June 14, 2024. The film received mostly positive reviews from film critics. Even the fans are in awe of Kartik’s solid performance as Murlikant Petkar. However, the film is earning less than expected at the box office. As per the latest update, Kartik Aaryan’s film has earned approximately 24.11 crores at the box office so far. In an interview, the actor was asked if the numbers affect him.

Kartik Aaryan On Chandu Champion’s Box Office

In an interview, the Freddy star was asked what made him say yes to the Kabir Khan-directed film. Kartik answered that playing Murlikant Petkar was the toughest role of his career, and he will always remember it. The actor hopes that people will remember the role in his filmography. “The film will inspire millions of people to achieve their dreams. I feel such a character comes rarely in life. Box office numbers won’t matter,” the actor said.

Further, in the same interview with Free Press Journal, Kartik Aaryan was asked if the box office bothers him. The Chandu Champion star said, “Eventually, we all want films to be profitable. I am okay with whatever the numbers is but it should profitable to my producers. Since my producers, exhibitors are making money out of my films, my job is done. I only have this much pressure; rest doesn’t matter. Rest everything is just for headlines. Who will dislike more numbers but I have come to terms with that every film would not be a money spinner. I want to continue to be the gold at the box office but I don’t know the trick and I do have early Friday jitters.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Now that Chandu Champion has been released, Kartik Aaryan will resume shooting of Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror comedy also stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri and will hit theatres in Diwali this year.

Must Read: Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar-Led Mega Comedy Film To Miss The Christmas 2024 Release, Giving A Solo Run To Aamir Khan?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News