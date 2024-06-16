Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited film, Singham Again was all set to be released on Independence Day 2024 but was postponed until Diwali to avoid a potential clash with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Despite this rescheduling, Singham Again, the third film in the Ajay Devgn-led Singham series is expected to face competition from Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In a recent interview, director Anees Bazmee said, ”Abhi aapse news aayi hai. Clashes are never a good idea. We had announced our release date for BB3 a year in advance. I don’t know kya karein abhi.”

Since conflicts between films frequently result in split audiences and can have an impact on the film’s overall box office performance, directors often take the decision of postponing the release of their films to avoid any major clashes.

Regarding the impact on revenue, Bazmee added, “Every film suffers when there is a conflict, nuksaan toh hota hai.” He also stated that they had not considered changing the release date because they had decided on it in advance. He further mentioned that Ajay Devgn is a good friend and such scheduling conflicts are unavoidable, adding that they had no control over the situation.

About Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The third installment of the Singham series will see Arjun Kapoor as the film’s primary antagonist, something the fans have never witnessed before. The highly anticipated film will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and other big names. With a lot of action and an interesting storyline, the film has created considerable excitement in the fans regarding its release.

On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be an exciting horror comedy. The film recently went to the floors on March 9, 2024. The film’s lead, Kartik Aaryan expressed excitement on Instagram, calling it the biggest film of his career. This news has kept fans interested in the film.

A dance by Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan to a revised version of the song “Ami Je Tomar,” which had a significant role in the OG film of the franchise, is one of the highlights of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

