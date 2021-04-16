Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has a big heart and everyone knows it. The actor is time and again seen making people smile with his wit and fun-loving attitude. As a kind gesture, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor recently shared a donation link to help a child. However, things got ugly as trolls slammed him for not donating 16 crores himself. Read on for more details!

It all happened as Arjun yesterday shared a picture of a small baby Aayansh Gupta, who is suffering from a life-threatening disease. The actor urged fans and followers to help the child with whatever donation they could. “A request for everyone to do as much as they can to help the little boy! Donation link in bio,” read the caption.

But trolls won’t stop looking at the noble cause too. Many took to the comment section and mentioned how Arjun Kapoor could easily afford that sum. A section even mentioned how he earns that kind of sum on a daily basis. Haters were slamming the actor to donate the entire sum of 16 crores himself.

A user wrote, “Well, your one day earning could save him right away!” To this, Arjun Kapoor replied, “If I was earning 16 cr a day I would definitely not need to post this. But knowing that I can’t afford 16cr I have done my part towards helping him & also have put it out there after that…rather be of help and provide a positive move to help him.”

Many others had their own take on the matter. Another user mentioned, “Because of stupid and ignorant comments like these, more celebrities don’t help the common people.”

One of the comments even dragged Arjun Kapoor starrer Ek Villain Returns to the matter. The comment read, “Buddy u can, u have so much money. Put all money of Ek Villan return movie and save the child”

