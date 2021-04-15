Arjun Kapoor may be one of the hottest dudes around town now, but there was a time when he was nowhere close to what he looks like now. Forget dating; he would be so nervous to even talk to a girl. Well, it was at that time that Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan was dating him. And mind you, this wasn’t just another relationship; both were seriously involved. But something went terribly wrong, and the actor was dumped, which he confessed later in an interview after becoming a star.

The world knows that Arjun is currently in a relationship with Malaika Arora, and the two might soon tie the knot. But did you know the Tevar actor was almost shattered after Arpita dumped him, and it was non-other than Salman who helped him come out of this phase?

For the unversed, Arjun Kapoor had started dating Arpita Khan when he was only 18-years-old and weighed almost 140kgs. The relationship went on for almost two years. In a throwback interview with the Bombay Times, Arjun had revealed details about his relationship with Khan and how Salman Khan was partial towards him and took his side.

Arjun Kapoor had stated, “My first and only serious relationship so far was with Arpita Khan. We started seeing each other when I was 18, and it lasted for two years. I was also already attached to Salman Bhai, but it was during the shooting of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya that our relationship started. I was scared of Salman Bhai and went and told him and the entire family as I wanted them to know from me first. They were very kind about it. He was taken aback, but he respects people and relationships. In fact, he was partial in that relationship where he would always take my side.”

Arjun almost went into depression after Arpita Khan broke up with him. Talking about this he said, “I was 140 kgs, was assisting Nikhil Advani in Salaam-E-Ishq and had a girlfriend, would party and felt my life was headed in the right direction and felt sorted and thought that I would direct my film by 22, till she broke up with me and suddenly I was confused about what my future held for me. Even after breaking up, I would hang out with Salman Bhai. He was my friend, my father-figure, older brother, everything at that point. He was an older brother I never had, and he made me realise how important it is to have an older brother.”

We love how Salman Khan supported Arjun Kapoor despite loving Arpita Khan so much. What do you think?

