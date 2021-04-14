Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora never shy away from displaying their affection for each other on social media. The much in love couple is back in the headlines today owing to Malaika’s recent Instagram post. The actress took to social media and shared pictures of a beautiful ring on her finger and a glass of bubbly.

So why does it lead to the couple making it to the headline? Well, it was an engagement ring, and these pics have got fans wondering if the couple has taken the next step in their relationship and gotten engaged. Read on to see their comments.

Sharing the pictures of the ring adorning her left ring finger, Malaika Arora captioned her post, “How dreamy is this Ring, love love love it 💍❤️ Happiness Starts Here!!!” It continued reading, “Checkout @ornaz_com If you’re planning to pop the question for the love of your life, their Engagement Rings are absolutely gorgeous. You can get your Ring customized too, isn’t it amazing?”

Commenting on her post, one of her fans wrote, “Stunning mesmerising ravishingly gorgeous beauty” Another wrote, “U r looking beautiful baby.” While few praised her beauty, a good number of others tagged Arjun Kapoor either asking him to buy her the ring or to drop in congratulatory messages on what they assume to be their engagement.

While this was a promotional post by Malaika Arora, the actress’s fans and followers tagged boyfriend Arjun Kapoor to pop the question. One user wrote, “@arjunkapoor, buy her the ring.” Another fan commented, “bhai, bhabi ka cryptic message samjho yaar humse bhi abb aur nahi ho rahaaaa #arjunputaringonit (Bro understand her cryptic message we can’t wait any more #arjunputaringonit)” A third wrote, “When is he going to pop the question?”

While few were asking him to put a ring on her finger, a couple of other started dropping in congratulatory message for Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. One follower wrote, “Congratulations Looking very gorgeous as always @malaikaaroraofficial ma’am and Best of luck for your future with @arjunkapoor sir.” Another wrote, “Hey you and Arjun got engaged.” A third replied to her post, writing, “Arjun Kapoor and you, both are a lovely jodi.”

Doesn’t that gigantic rock look amazing!

