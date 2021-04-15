Kareena Kapoor Khan is a proud mother of two sons now. A month ago, the actress welcomed her second baby boy and now she is back on the sets of a show titled Star Vs Food, where she shared about her bedroom secret. Scroll down to know.

Advertisement

Kareena was seen on a cooking show and shared that during both her pregnancies, she had food cravings for a particular dish. The actress craved pizza and pasta most during her pregnancy. She was also seen baking a pizza from scratch.

Advertisement

During the special episode of the cooking show ‘Star VS Food’, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “So, basically like through the pregnancy, I had, it was just like a constant craving for pizzas and pasta. It was just weird throughout, both my boys.”

When she was asked who in her family is in charge of the kitchen, Bebo replied, “Taimur and Saif love it; they love being in the kitchen and I am kind of the in charge of the music. They like to listen to nice jazz music. Every time we sit at a table, I feel like we are one of those old Italian family, we are screaming. We are eating, drinking, laughing because food is something that should bring joy to you.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan also opened up about three things she takes to her bed before going off to sleep. One of the three things includes Saif Ali Khan. Revealing them, Kareena in a quirky manner said, “A Wine Bottle, Pajamas, and Saif Ali Khan.”

Kareena had previously shared the teaser of the show. Sharing the teaser, she wrote, “Anyone who knows the Kapoor clan, knows how much we love to eat! I’m excited to finally be able to share a sneak peek at @discoveryplusin’s #StarVsFood. It was love at first bite for me creating the mouthwatering pizza. Thank you Chef Sarita Pereira for your patience! You were amazing!”

Must Read: Vikram Vedha Remake: India China Conflict Led Aamir Khan To Opt Out Of The Project?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube