Vikram Vedha remake is one of the most anticipated projects of Bollywood and everyone has high hopes on it. Originally a Tamil film, it featured a deadly duo of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead. A few months back, when Reliance Entertainment and director Neeraj Pandey were on board to present the Hindi version of modern cult, it was Aamir Khan who first made it on the casting list.

Reportedly, Aamir was on board to play a gangster, originally essayed by Vijay Sethupathi. Post Aamir, Saif Ali Khan joined the project to play police officer, essayed by R Madhavan. Then a big update floored in, stating due to script changes, Aamir decided to step out. And as we all know, now, he has been replaced by Hrithik Roshan.

But were the script changes so unsatisfactory that led Aamir Khan to take such a bold step? Scroll below to find out what was the actual matter.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Aamir Khan wanted Vikram Vedha remake to appeal to a large section of Asian audiences. As China has been a gold mine for Bollywood films, Aamir wanted the film to be based in China but unfortunately, the concept has to be dropped as post-COVID-19, the relations between India and China are stressed than ever. Thus, Aamir decided to back out.

A source close to the film states, “Aamir Khan loved the original version of Vikram Vedha and had conveyed to Neeraj Pandey, Reliance and the director duo, his vision for the gangster drama. Aamir wanted to spin it around as a quintessential Hong-Kong based Gangster drama, with sleek action, set against the backdrop of gang-wars in Hong-Kong, making the story more friendly for the Chinese market, to get additional gains from the market. The storytelling template would have been a first for Indian audience too.”

“When Covid-19 outbreak happened, followed by the tussle in Ladakh, the relationship between India and China went from bad to worse and Aamir had no option but to back out of the film,” the source added.

