Sushant Singh Rajput passed away last year in June. The actor allegedly hanged himself to death at his Bandra apartment. The family accused girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide along with other charges in an FIR. But the most startling turn was the drug case, which has brought many into the limelight.

NCB has previously sent Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik to custodial jail over their involvement in drugs. Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor were amongst others who were interrogated by the officials. Apart from that, many dealers associated with dealing and providing drugs in Bollywood have been previously arrested.

The latest update now identifies Sahil Shah as the prime suspect in the case. He is a Dubai based drug dealer who goes by the name of Flacko. It is reported that Sahil supplied the chains of marijuana buds that were supplied to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede told ETimes, “Sahil remained a puzzle for us for the last six months; we raided his house in Malad on Monday night, where his mother and wife were there. Incidentally, he stays in the same complex where Sushant Singh Rajput used to stay earlier. Sahil used to supply drugs to Karan Arora and Abbas Lakhani both of whom were arrested by the NCB last August.”

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation has been investigating the case too. The officials are yet to announce the findings in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Sushant was last seen in Dil Bechara. The actor had a flourishing career amid back to back successful projects including Kedarnath, Chhichhore amongst others.

