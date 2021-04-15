Actress Yami Gautam is utilising Tuesday for self-care, going by her social media post.

Yami posted a picture on Instagram stories, where she is seen wearing a hair mask.

“Homemade pack for hair — Kinda day #gonatural,” Yami Gautam wrote on the image.

Speaking about her work, Yami Gautam recently shared that she has started shooting for her upcoming thriller “A Thursday”. Yami essays a school teacher named Naina Jaiswal in the film.

It revolves around a playschool teacher who takes 16 toddlers as hostages.

The thriller is written and directed by Behzad Khambata, and it also features Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia and Maya Sarao.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam, who plays an IPS officer in the upcoming “Dasvi”, says she will always respect all her films because these projects gave her work and sustained her through the years.

“One thing I learnt in my journey so far is when I had come to the city for the first time, I came with a sense of fearlessness. I was a shy girl and have always been a reserved person but I was fearless. I didn’t have the fear of saying no to something I didn’t believe in it,” Yami Gautam tells IANS.

