Irrfan Khan wasn’t just an amazing actor but also one gem of a person. Besides his acting, the late actor is also known for his kindness and generosity. A while ago, the Hindi Medium actor was honoured at the Filmfare awards and his son Babil came to expect the award on his father’s behalf and just couldn’t stop crying while missing him.

Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana handed over the award to Babil and spoke great words in honour of the late actor.

Advertisement

When Ayushmann went up to the stage and started talking about Irrfan Khan his son Babil became so emotional and couldn’t hold his tears anymore. On reaching the stage, he thanked Khurrana, hugged him and while delivering the speech he expressed his gratitude towards the film industry. The young actor couldn’t stop crying and it made everyone present at the Filmfare award function so emotional.

Take a look at the video here:

Also, if you haven’t noticed yet Babil reminds us so much of his father and looks like a younger version of Irrfan Khan when he started off his acting career.

The way he went up to the stage, held the mic, spoke, walked and gave a flying kiss to Ayushmann Khurrana, we surely had a déjà vu moment.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Babil lashed out at the media journalists who asked him if he was high at the awards ceremony. In an Instagram story, he wrote, “Just wanted to share with yall that I attended the Filmfare awards yesterday and 7 journalists asked me if I was high just because of the shape of my eyes. well done guys. great inquisitive research that you have conducted because I have been pure natural since I left university. really good job. you made me feel so nice by telling me that my natural face looked like I was high. thank you so much for that. I will use that look and make millions in bollywood.”

What are your thoughts on Babil receiving an award on his late father Irrfan Khan’s behalf? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Ranveer Singh Is In This Unique Box Office Club With Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Beating Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan & Ajay Devgn

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube