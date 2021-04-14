Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan are both brilliant actors of Bollywood. Although they have never shared the silver screen being in the same industry, they were constantly compared with each other. Maybe, this was one of the biggest reasons behind the cold war, which existed in their relationship for few years. But did you know, PeeCee once admitted that the only common factor between them was their ex-boyfriends Shahid Kapoor?

Well, almost all of you must be aware that Shahid had dated both Kareena and Priyanka at one point in time. Fans thought maybe The Kabir Singh actor was the reason both the actresses were never on good terms with each other. But, the ladies came together on Koffee With Karan after several years of both their breakups & their camaraderie was like a house on fire.

Talking about the animosity between her and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra told Karan Johar, “I think we didn’t even know each other. Like, we never spent time enough with each other. By the time we did, we really started to get along. But till we didn’t do that, it was just weird energy created by people.”

When Karan Johar asked them about the ex-boyfriend they had in common, Priyanka Chopra said that it never came in the way of her equation with Kareena Kapoor Khan. “Actually, that was not a point of contention. It was the only point of commonality,” she said.

However, she changed tack when Karan revealed that he was talking about Shahid Kapoor, who was in a relationship with Kareena for five years and then dated Priyanka for two years. As PeeCee feigned ignorance, Karan asked, “Oh, are we still denying it?” Kareena chimed in, “Well, you can tell us now.” Priyanka’s only answer was, “I’m not denying or accepting.”

Well, that was a smart answer, we must say! It definitely looks like their chemistry has improved after Shahid Kapoor moving away from both Priyanka and Kareena’s lives. What do you think?

