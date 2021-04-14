Ever since Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan has been announced, fans cannot keep calm and are eagerly waiting for its release. But it looks like that may take quite some time now, especially after the upward surge in the COVID-19 cases. Recently. There were reports that the actor had isolated himself after a crew member from the team tested positive. However, it turns out there is no truth to the news.

The team had started shooting for the film in Mumbai, but the shoot had to be stopped. The makers plan on starting a new schedule for the film once the Maharashtra government decides on the lockdown in the state post April 14.

The Maharashtra Government had informed that it will be deciding on the lockdown in the state in view of the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases and will land on a decision post-April 14. Amid this came the reports of Pathan crew members testing positive for the virus. Commenting on the same, a reliable trade source revealed, “YRF works in an extremely efficient bio bubble. Tests happen regularly on sets and all crew members are staying in a hotel. The people transporting them from set to hotel are also tested and put up in hotels. So, if there is anyone who tests positive, it would be before the schedule starts and automatically eliminated from the crew.”

“Given that lockdown is imminent in Mumbai, Pathan crew had anyway taken a two day scheduled break so that they can gauge the decision. It doesn’t make sense to start a new schedule and halt it. So, if there is no lockdown, the film will anyway resume soon,” the source added.

This film is special in many ways as Shah Rukh Khan is making a comeback after Zero. Also, it stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham opposite the superstar, and we will get to see a cameo of Salman Khan as well. We really hope the shooting can resume soon.

