Certain actors in the past have outshined with their incredible performances and made the world believe in them when people felt that they were not fit for the role. Seema Pahwa is one such actress who has made her name register in every minds after her performance in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The actress is all set to grab all the attention once again in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

This is the first time Seema is attempting something like this, and she is quite pumped about it. She wants the world to witness her experiment as soon as possible. Although not much has been revealed about her character, Pahwa is sure that she would definitely create a mark with her performance.

“I don’t know how Sanjay Bhansali thought of me for this role. Because I’ve never done anything similar, never shown an inclination towards the kind of personality I play in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Only a visionary like Sanjay Bhansali could have thought of me in that particular role,” said Seema Pahwa in an interview with Spotboye.

Seema Pahwa could not stop talking about Sanjay Leela Bhansali. “Every actor who values acting—and I’m sure all actors do—should work at least once with Sanjay Bhansali. His visual sense is unparalleled. His aesthetics are incomparable with any director. He’s a perfectionist. He brings out the best in every actor and technician. When he offered me a role, I was thrilled. But I had no idea how rewarding this experience was going to be. Now that I’ve worked with him once, I can’t wait to work with him again. I hope he casts me in another film.”

Talking about her roles in the past, the actress said, “The same mother’s roles. The same small-town environment. Sometimes even the town used to be repetitive. It had all become a bit monotonous and tiresome for me. Gangubai Kathiawadi came along at the right time.”

Well, we are very excited to watch Seema Pahwa in a different role this time. Also, Alia Bhatt will be seen in a very different avatar too. This film is going to be full of surprises for sure. Gangubai Kathiawadi hits big screens on July 30.

