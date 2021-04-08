Legal battles between different production houses over film rights is nothing new in the entertainment industry. And we hear a similar case once again where Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production house and Eros International Media are currently having a legal battle over the rights of ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela- Ram Leela’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani’.

Reportedly, SLB moved to the high court last year over the concerns related to an agreement with Eros International Media. The high court then ordered Eros International Media to pay the outstanding bill of Rs 19.39 lakh to SLB within three weeks for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer.

According to SpotboyE, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production house then moved to the court again to get a restraining order against Eros to stop them from exploiting the rights of the 2015 release Bajirao Mastani. A statement has also issued by SLB stating that it has terminated the agreements with Eros with regards to Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

As per the report, the statement reads, “We at Bhansali Productions Private Limited vide our advocates’ letter dated 5th April 2021, have terminated agreements with EROS International Media Ltd. in relation to the Films “Goliyon Ki Rasleela- Ram Leela” and “Bajirao Mastani”. Consequently, all the rights granted by us to Eros International Media Ltd. stands revoked with effect from April 5, 2021. We hereby call upon all concerned to forthwith, cease and desist from exploiting, dealing with any rights of the above said Films in any manner whatsoever, whether directly or indirectly, with immediate effect.”

Hindustan Times reports that the rift between Eros International Media and Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s production house started after the former filed an intimation with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) that it was going into an all-share merger with its parent company Eros International PLC and Hollywood’s STX Filmworks. The filmmaker’s company then challenged that neither Eros International PLC nor STX Filmworks were parties to the co-production agreement between Bhansali Production and Eros International, thus cannot exploit the rights of the films.

