Anushka Sharma is one of the very few actresses who stays far away from controversies. There have been time and again some subjects that she had been embroiled in. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress was once stuck with her contradictory statements on getting a lip job done. Read on for all the details!

As most know, back in 2014, Anushka’s lips were the talk of the nation. Many were astonished to see a whole different look while her appearance on Karan Johar hosted Koffee With Karan. The actress was even backlashed for going under the knife. If that wasn’t enough, she faced massive trolls for her new appearance.

Finally breaking the silence on it all, Anushka Sharma took to TwitLonger and shared a lengthy note on the rumours. She wrote, “For a short while now I have been using a temporary lip enhancing tool and that along with makeup techniques ( I have learnt over the years) is the reason why there might be a change in the appearance of my lips. Having stated this fact let me very vehemently assure everyone that I have by no means gone ‘under the knife ‘ or done any kind of ‘plastic surgery’ or undergone any intrusive procedure. This was my decision and was done for the sake of my look in my upcoming film Bombay Velvet, a period drama where I play a jazz singer in the 1960s-70s. And it was taken from the referencing of that time.”

Anushka Sharma continued, “The drastic change in my appearance on KWK is due to a lot of factors put together and not just my lips. Everyone goes through good and bad days. Did I think I looked good on the KWK episode? NO. I do feel I could have done things differently.

To put the current conjectures and reportage straight once and for all from my end – I have said this before and am saying it again. I do not believe in plastic surgery or any other means of unnatural permanent changes to the body. I do not support it or stand for it or recommend it.

Now if someday my legs appear different and sexy to you! Please don’t say I’ve done ‘Something’.

Oh! And also … Some of the ‘joker’ jokes/memes doing the rounds though a bit mean did bring a smile to my lips ;).”

However, later in an interview with Vogue in 2016, Anushka Sharma did accept that she went for a lip job. “I have nothing to hide. So when I spoke about my lip job, a lot of people called me brave for coming out. But I did what I had to for my role in Bombay Velvet. I’m not going to lie and say I didn’t; I had to take ownership. I wanted fans to know that I’m human and not perfect,” she clarified.

