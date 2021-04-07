Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The couple welcomed their first child in January earlier this year and named her Vamika. Sharma just shared a video on her Instagram lifting husband Kohli and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see on the internet today.

Anushka enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram with over 48 million followers on Instagram.

Anushka Sharma lifted her husband Virat Kohli and both of them were in disbelief that it actually happened. Sharing the video on Instagram, the PK actress captioned it, “Did I do it ? 😋💪❤️”. The video currently has over 2.6 million views and over 10k comments on the same.

Take a look at the video here:

Oh my my, that’s such a cute video!

Virat Kohli also reacted to wife Anushka Sharma’s video and commented, “❤️😂”.

Meanwhile, the couple was recently spotted at the airport after returning from England tour and series when they were clicked with daughter Vamika and the paps received backlash for taking videos of the family and sharing them on the internet.

In the photos and videos, Anushka Sharma was seen walking with Vamika in her arms, while Virat Kohli was handling the luggage. Calling out the paps in general, there were many comments that reminded them that the couple had requested to not click Vamika or post about her.

Back in January, the couple sent gifts to the paparazzi with a note that read, “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support. While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same.”

