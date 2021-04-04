Amitabh Bachchan is one of the respected senior actors in Bollywood. He is well-known for his rich baritone voice and amazing acting skills. He is also well-known for his quirky sense of humour and his latest Instagram post will prove the same.

Advertisement

Big B on Sunday posted a joke on actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. The avid social media user had shared a post with a picture of himself from his Holi-day as he is seen dressed in a colourful sweatshirt.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan captioned it, “Rang abhi tak utara nahin : और त्योहार के चुटकुले बंद नहीं हुए (Aur tyohar ke chutkule band nahi hue). With due respects to Anushka and Virat ..ENGLISH. : Anushka has a huge apartment! HINDI : अनुष्का के पास विराट खोली है। (Anushka ke paas Virat Kholi hai) Courtesy my Ef from my Blog .. AM.” For the unversed, the word Kholi rhymes with his surname Kohli. Kholi means ‘house’ in Marathi. Take a look at the post below:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika. The two got married in 2017 after dating for nearly four years. Reportedly, they first met on the sets of a commercial. Now Anushka has resumed work within 3 months after she gave birth to her daughter Vamika.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan recently took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. He is now back to work with Ekta Kapoor’s Goodbye. He even shared his experience on his blog on Friday.

The veteran actor will also be seen in the first film in Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious fantasy trilogy, Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna will also be seen in the film.

What do you think about Amitabh Bachchan’s joke on Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Prabhas Is Not In Rambo Remake, Confirms Tiger Shroff

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube