Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who contracted Covid-19 last year, have not been able to get their Covid vaccinations yet. Hanks and Wilson, both aged 64, have been told that they were not “old enough”.

Advertisement

“It’s been so emotional. We haven’t gotten our vaccines yet. How about hearing this for the first time in your life: You’re not old enough. It’s like, “Ok, I’ll take that”. We are in line now because so many people are vaccinated and they’re opening up to the next tier,” Rita Wilson said on ‘The Today Show’, according to femalefirst.co.uk. She hopes that more people get vaccinated soon.”

Advertisement

“Yes, even when we found out we had antibodies and that was extraordinary because you knew you had some protection, that’s what the vaccine is also doing helping people.

To witness people hugging each other for the first time in a year, grandparents hugging their grandchildren, people hugging their parents, there’s nothing like that. That is truly a gift,” said Tom Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson.

Both Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson has contracted the virus, earlier last year. They had shared the updates about their battle with it on social media.

Must Read: Keanu Reeves Motorbike Collection: From Arch Motorcycle KRGT-1 To Harley Davidson, John Wick Star Has Distinctive ‘Two-Wheeler’ Taste

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube