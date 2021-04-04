As expected, Godzilla vs Kong jumped again on Saturday. This was on the cards as well since the film has enjoyed a very good first week and is now set well at the box office in centers where theatrical viewing is still a possibility. The film collected 2.50 crores* more and that has pushed the overall collections to 44.57 crores*.

Advertisement

The bad news is that the pandemic situation is only worsening and as a result of that more and more cities are seeing curbs settling in. While Pune is seeing a curfew, Bangalore – where the film was collecting – now has 50% occupancy rule back in action. That is further dissuading the audiences from stepping in, and by the look of things, the situation would continue to be same for next few days as well unless Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi springs some magic by riding on the South territories.

Advertisement

Last Sunday, Godzilla vs Kong hadn’t grown much and stayed more or less the same as Friday. One of the reasons for that was also the India and England ODI which was quite thrilling and had kept audiences engaged from afternoon itself. It now has to be seen if there is relatively better growth today since there is no such competition from a cricket match or another film.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Have you seen the movie? Tell us your review of the film in the comments section below.

Must Read: Godzilla Vs Kong Box Office: Crosses The Dark Knight Rises & Justice League In India

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube