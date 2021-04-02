Godzilla vs Kong had a very good extended first week as 39.92 crores* came in. This has come at the time when Maharashtra belt is just not contributing and situation up North isn’t good either. Moreover, it is not the kind of film that you would anyways expect the interiors to contribute much to, which makes these figures look all the more impressive.

Basically, despite not being a pan-India success and actually being a circuit-heavy release, the Hollywood biggie has managed to register such good numbers which has infused life back in some segments at least of the exhibition circle. Theatres had been going empty for over a year, and though the collections have been more South centric (where Master and some other local hits had brought audiences back), the fact that there is at least something to cheer about is heartening indeed.

On Thursday, the film has collected 2 crores* more and it is a given that it would be the highest collecting film in the coming week as well. The film is continuing at a good count of shows (over four per multiplex) and that would mean continued eyeballs in time to come as well. The next target for the film is 50 crores and going by the trending so far, it should reach there.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

