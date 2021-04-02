American model Hailey Bieber, who is married to pop star Justin Bieber, says she has limited the use of Instagram owing to heavy trolling.

Advertisement

Hailey was speaking to psychologist Jessica Clemons in a new vlog when she made the revelation.

Advertisement

Hailey Bieber said, “I think when you’re going through a situation where you just have so many people hounding you with the same thing over and over and over again. It starts to mess with your mind and then you start to question everything and you’re like, ‘is there something that I’m not seeing that they see… Maybe they’re right?'” reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Hailey Bieber said that she could not handle being compared.

“I think one of the biggest things I struggled with for sure was the comparison aspect of body comparison and looks comparison and behaviour comparison. When I look at my comments now, when I put up a photo or a video or anything, I know it’s only going to be people that I know are only going to be positive and only going to be encouraging and uplifting,” she said.

In fact, Hailey Bieber even quit Twitter because it gave her anxiety.

“There was never really a time I would go on there that it didn’t feel like it was a very toxic environment. The thought of even opening the app gives me such bad anxiety that I feel like I’m going to throw up,” Hailey said.

She added: “People can say whatever they want on the internet, you know, and then this stuff goes viral because people believe anything that they see on social media.”

Must Read: Kylie Jenner Donates $500K To A Cancer Hospital For Adolescents & Young Adults

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube