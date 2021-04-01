Marvel fans have a special space in their hearts for Doctor Strange. And therefore the excitement for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been huge. And if it was any less, it further increased after WandaVision.

At the end of the show, we saw Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) finally become the Scarlet Witch. The post-credit scene of the finale was a tease of epic proportions as it made the wait for Doctor Strange 2 extremely hard.

Now the director of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Sam Raimi has opened about the upcoming film and also about WandaVision. The filmmaker along with Evan Spiliotopoulos recently did a Reddit AMA session for their upcoming film, The Holy. A fan asked Sam, “I love your work. Spider-Man films, Drag Me To Hell, The Quick and the Dead… I along with many are excited to see Dr. Strange 2, I’m wondering if you watched or had any input with WandaVision. Elizabeth Olsen was phenomenal in it and I’m excited to see more of her under your direction. Also, can you compare your process with Dr. Strange 2 films versus working on the Spider-Man films?”

Replying to him, Sam Raimi said that he didn’t give inputs for WandaVision. He wrote, “Thanks for the compliments. I didn’t have any input into WandaVision but their team helped me out once or twice on Doctor Strange 2. Yes, Elizabeth was awesome in it.”

Meanwhile, recently, Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Dr Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe explained he did not appear in the first season of WandaVision because he was busy with his production company.

“I wasn’t in ‘WandaVision’, I’d been quite busy,” he said on the show “Jake’s Takes” on YouTube, reports screenrant.com.

For the uninitiated, ever since it was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con that the events from WandaVision to connect to the sequel, Dr Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, it was believed that Cumberbatch would make a brief appearance on the nine-episode show.

“I’m sorry to disappoint you. I don’t know, yeah. I mean, that would’ve been fun I guess. It would’ve let into (Elizabeth Olsen’s) involvement with (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”) but, ah hell, you know. That’s all to come,” Cumberbatch said on the show.

