Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma’s brawl is known to everyone in the industry as it’s one of the biggest controversies that has happened between the two actors. Grover didn’t even come to The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his film alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Although fans had a gala time when Salman and Katrina came to TKSS but Sunil’s presence was missed by the fans.

Later when asked why he didn’t come to promote Bharat to The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil Grover replied that you don’t need to tag along when Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are themselves promoting it, you don’t need any other element.

Adding further, Sunil revealed that he didn’t felt like going to the show so, he skipped it.

Kapil Sharma revealed last year that he wouldn’t mind working or collaborating with Sunil Grover. In a conversation with Bombay Times, the comedian said, “Sunil paaji se mulakaat hoti rehti hai. (We meet occasionally). We recently met at Gurdas Mann’s son’s wedding in Punjab, and then, at another wedding in Delhi. Chhoti chhoti woh cheezein jo hotey hai usse rishtey toh khatam nahin hotey hai (Minor issues don’t end relationships). Sunil is such a fine actor. When I work with different artistes I always feel that there is so much to learn. Maine Sunil paaji se bahut cheezein seekhe hai, aur future mein, if a good project comes by, unke saath kaam karne mein bada mazaa aayega (I have learnt quite a few things from Sunil, if a good project comes by, it will be fun to work with him).”

Honestly, we can’t wait for this duo to plan something soon for their fans and collaborate for a project as soon as possible.

