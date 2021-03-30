Kapil Sharma's Show: From Fake Laughter To Sidhu Reciting 'Scripted' Shayaris From A Tab

The Kapil Sharma Show (Comedy Nights With Kapil also hosted by the same comedian) has been following a similar format for years now. Allowing a certain number of fans on the shows’ sets, recording it for television, entertaining the rest of the fans all over the world. This also means every episode shot has a certain number of people who might be new to the industry, and those are the people bringing back the juiciest gossips/secrets from the sets.

Every episode must have given so many memories to the people present there; we have compiled a few of them, which we found online. These are the ‘real life’ experiences shared by few netizens who have been a part of the show as the audience. All of these observations are lifted from Quora.

Starting with what Sheeta Sharma posted, “We had to sit there for a really long time with straight posture and evergreen smile otherwise Rocky sir would tell us ki yahan kyun dekhne aaye ho ghar pe he dekh lete if you can’t laugh (Honestly only 40% of the show was worth a laugh, even less) and it’s really hard to laugh in fake manner yaar.”

Chirag Gupta had a ‘controversial’ incident to share from the sets of Kapil Sharma’s show. He wrote, “A guy in the audience, who was not in the ‘script’, asked a question. He was immediately kicked out of the studio for not following instructions. This should have been done, because, imagine all the 300-400 audience asking questions out of the ‘script’. It will be a chaos and unnecessary time waste.”

Chirag also added, “Also, they do not allow people to go to washroom or outside the studio for the whole 3–4 hours shoot. And no water/eateries is available too. This is very bad. It is not a fun experience overall, and would prefer to watch it on TV.”

We also tumbled on a detailed post by Sourabh Prajapat, which had many ‘backstage secrets’ of Kapil Sharma’s show.

Here are some points from his post:

“Artists of the show do a rehearsal in Vanity van together, and then they come on stage to perform.”

“Kapil Sharma and Kiku Sharda are good in remembering script while Sumona, Bharti, Krishna and Chandu need a prompter to check after their some lines.”

“His mother is present in every live shoot if she is in Mumbai. Kapil respects his mother so much and even cracks some jokes on her, like recently in Ranveer Alia shoot started at 5 pm and her mother has come late in the shoot, he said “Mumi tu jldi aaya kar varna media wale chaap denge ki Dekho ab to kapil kya Kapil ki Maa bhi show pr late aati hain” [Mummy you please come on time otherwise media will tell that Not only Kapil but Kapil’s mother also reaches late on Shoot].”

“Navjot Singh Sidhu has no great job in the show. He just comes and recites his shayri which is also written by writers and sometimes he take retakes if he missed any lines. Shayri is written on Tab of Sidhu which is kept on the desk but not shown on TV.”

“I have seen that his team member did not allow two boys inside the studio and they sat outside the studio when Kapil got to know about this, he called those boys in vanity after the show and said Sorry and clicked Selfie.”

“I have noticed he is not bad, but the staff of Kapil Sharma is rude to the audience and because of that audience blame Kapil but the truth is that he doesn’t know the reality that how his crew behave with the audience. Sometimes they do not allow to go for washroom even in an emergency.”

“Kapil Sharma touches feet of Sidhu when they meet first on set. This also shows how much he respects him, and also, he asks the audience if anyone having a problem just tell him directly.”

What do you think about these incidents? How many of them do you believe? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

