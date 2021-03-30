Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running and most loved sitcom on Indian television. The makers of the popular sitcom celebrated a successful run of over 3100 episodes in 2020. Recently, reports claimed that there’s tension brewing between Dilip Joshi and Shailesh Lodha.

Advertisement

As per reports, the two are not on speaking terms due to an unknown rift. However, they are highly professional when it comes to their work and do not let personal grudges show onscreen. Now Shailesh has opened up about the rumours of an unknown rift between them.

Advertisement

Shailesh Lodha who plays the role of Taarak Mehta revealed to Dainik Bhaskar that there has been no quarrel between him and Dilip Joshi. He said, “I laugh at this kind of rumours. Don’t know who spreads these rumours. Believe me, our relationship is stronger than our reel-life friendship.” He even recalled that they talk for a long time even after finishing their shoot on the set. “People on the set call us ‘Best Buddy’,” he added.

Moreover, the 51-year-old actor also said that he considers Dilip Joshi as a brother and he respects him. Both share a great bond onscreen as well as off-screen. They even have a lot of fun on the set while working on the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Meanwhile, Palak Sidhwani, who plays the role of Bhide in the popular sitcom, revealed her father’s first reaction to joining the show. Talking to Telly Chakkar, she said, “My father turned towards me and asked me if I have bagged a job at their office as he was unaware of my passion for acting. All three of us smiled at his question and explained to him that I’ll be seen in the show as Sonu Bhide. My father was a bit shocked and deep within though that probably it is some sort of a prank or it won’t materialise. It is only when he saw me on Television sets that he came to terms that his daughter is now a part of the most popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.”

Must Read: When Govinda Regretted Marrying Sunita & Missed Neelam, Said “My Heart Still Misses A Beat When I See Her”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube