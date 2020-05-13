SabTV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running and most loved shows of Indian television. Not just the show, but each character of the sit-com too enjoys an individual fan following. Right from the Tapu Sena to the Bhide family to Babita and Iyer and of course Jethalal and his family, TMKOC is the daily dose of laughter for a lot of families pan India. And now giving some anecdotes is Palak Sidhwani akak Sonu Bhide.

While fans miss watching new episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah every day owing to the lockdown, the cast misses shooting them too! Opening up on these lines, TMKOC’s Sonu aka Palak Sidhwani says that not only does she miss shooting for the sit-com, she also misses her on-screen ‘Aai Baba’.

Well, Palak is referring to Mr. & Mrs. Bhide played by Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika Joshi. Opening up about the bond she shares with them and why she calls them ‘Aai-Baba’ in real life too, Palak Sidhwani has been quoted by TOI saying, “I am missing them terribly. Even the fans are saying that they are missing the new episodes, but I would like to tell them that we are missing shooting. We used to spend 12 hours of our day on the sets and with the lockdown, it is not happening and we are at home. But thanks to Whatsapp, video calls, messages, I am in touch with everyone. I am missing Aai and Baba a lot. I spoke to Aai (Sonalika) on Mother’s Day and I also keep talking to Baba (Mandar).”

Palak Sidhwani further went on to say, “I call them Aai-Baba in real-life too. In fact, a lot of people tell me that why do you address them that way in real-life as well. Also, we three have got used to it and I like calling them Aai-Baba. They know that I won’t call them Mandar sir, uncle or Sonalika ma’am or aunty. I have never called them by their name.”

For those unversed, Palak Sidhwani joined the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah last year and was welcome with open arms by not just the cast but also fans of the sit-com.

