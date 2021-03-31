Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ladies know how to slay the social media game and Palak Sidhwani is amongst the youngest members of the team who is known to create a storm on social media. She loves to keep fans intrigued by displaying true fashionista in her with a regular picture update. But this time, she has shared a video in which she is dancing like a pro.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Palak shared a video in which she is seen grooving to Drama Queen track from Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra’s Hasee Toh Phasee. She dances like there’s no tomorrow. “Remember dancing on this song for once in your life?!” read her caption.

See the video:

Meanwhile, speaking of a stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Palak Sidhwani joined the show in 2019 after Nidhi Bhanushali left the show. Initially, she faced wrath on social media for replacing Nidhi but eventually got acceptance from fans. But how she got a role in such a big show? Have you ever wondered? Let’s dig it deep down.

Palak Sidhwani revealed it all during her chat with Mayapuri. Very few would be aware that Palak was part of Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra led Hostages web series. Palak had a small role in the series but was praised for her performance. Luckily, the one who selected her for the web series was also the casting director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. After Nidhi Bhanushali’s exit, she was asked if she would like to be part of the sitcom. She agreed and auditioned for the role. And the rest is history!

And, that’s how Palak Sidhwani joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah!

Must Read: Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: Trailer Of R Madhavan Starrer To Be Unveiled On April 1?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube