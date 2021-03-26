Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is known for spreading love and laughter all around. The show starring Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat amongst others is a source of family entertainer over 13 years now. Two of the main characters that remained most loved are – ‘Jethalal’ Dilip Joshi and ‘Taarak’ Shailesh Lodha. But we hear there may be some rifts between the two!

Advertisement

For the unversed, Jethalal is always the troubled one in TMKOC. Time and again, he welcomes some kind of trouble or is embroiled in the mess. On the other hand, Taarak is the problem solver, the helping hand who eases every situation! They perfectly complement each other but in real life? We’re not quite sure.

Advertisement

A source close to us has informed us, “Dilip Joshi and Shailesh Lodha restrict themselves from speaking to each other. They come, shoot their scenes together and head straight back to their vanity van. There remain some unknown rifts of the past that both aren’t willing to work upon.”

“Both Shailesh Lodha as well as Dilip Joshi are highly professional. Their way of working will never let you believe that they don’t converse in real life. But the situation is quite opposite in real life. They don’t even smile at each other anymore. It’s just purely work,” adds the source close to the development.

This surely is something that has left us shocked. But it is what it is!

Meanwhile, we previously reported to you about Disha Vakani permanently bidding goodbye to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Disha Vakani had officially exited the show back in 2017 when conversations around her retirement didn’t turn out fruitful. But the makers reportedly decided to keep it from the audience!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah updates.

Must Read: When Emraan Hashmi Ranked Sushant Singh Rajput At The Top In Terms Of A Bright Bollywood Future!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube